HBL PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars has opted to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in 19th match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026.

The match is being played at Karachi Cricket Stadium while both teams are quite determined to show impressive performance in today’s clash.

The performance of both teams so far in the tournament is quite clear as Peshawar Zalmi, with 7 points, is going strong as compared to Lahore Qalandars which have secured 4 among all other teams.

TABLE POINTS:

# Team M W L N/R PTS NRR 2 Peshawar Zalmi 4 3 0 1 7 2.877 6 Lahore Qalandars 4 2 2 0 4 -0.051

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

Peshawar Zalmi XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana