Sindh Cm Calls For Capitalising On Blue Economy Potential

KARACHI – The premier Edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference 2025 will begin at Karachi Expo Centre on November 3.

The four-day event will showcase the latest technology trends in the maritime sector and provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs, R&D specialists, financial experts and policy makers to promote cooperation in establishing business partnerships and joint ventures in the maritime domain under the patronage of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, along with the Pakistan Navy.

The second Steering Committee Meeting of PIMEC was chaired by Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday, August 6, at the Chief Minister’s House. Representatives of Federal Ministries, various departments of Sindh, Pakistan Army, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Badar Expo Solutions, the Co-organiser of PIMEC, attended the meeting. The meeting was aimed at coordinating event-related aspects with concerned stakeholders in bringing them on one page for holding this mega event of Pakistan at par with international standards.

In his address, Sindh CM highlighted that PIMEC aims to promote maritime potential and facilitate capitalising on the benefits of the blue economy. He stressed that the successful conduct of PIMEC is dependent on the support of government departments, the business community and largely the people of Karachi. He hoped that with the support of all stakeholders, PIMEC-2025 would not only establish itself as a flagship event for the promotion of the maritime sector, thereby contributing towards the economic well-being of the citizens of Pakistan, but would also play a pivotal role in promoting the soft image of Pakistan.

During the meeting, all government organisations and departments pledged their full support for the successful conduct of PIMEC 2025.