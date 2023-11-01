The caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday chaired caretaker cabinet, decided to allocate Rs4.5 billion for the repatriation of illegal immigrants, approved the retirement of 25 billion liabilities under the wheat subsidies and Rs32,000 minimum wage and also appointed new Executive Director of the NICVD.

The meeting was attended by the provincial ministers, Chief Secretary DrFakhreAlam, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangejo, Secretary Finance KazimJatoi and others concerned.

At the outset of the meeting, the cabinet strongly condemned the Israeli’s inhuman attacks on Gaza and the killing of innocent people in Palestine. The Israeli occupying forces targeted the civilians and even did not spare the hospital. The cabinet demanded an immediate ceasefire.

The cabinet said that the ruthless attack was a sheer violation of international humanitarian laws. “The Israeli attacks constitute a grave crime against humanity,” the cabinet said.

Repatriation of illegal foreigners: The Home Secretary told the cabinet that the federal government has decided to repatriate all illegal foreigners from November 1, 2023. The Ministry of Interior has shared the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) outlining necessary actions to be taken by all the provinces.

It was pointed out that the federal cabinet whilst approving the IFRP decided that the provinces would bear the cost of the logistics, however, the issue would still be flagged at the appropriate level.

The cabinet was told that an amount of Rs4.5 billion was required to carry out the repatriation of illegal foreigners from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, ShaheedBenazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Larkana divisions. The cabinet after discussion approved the funds outside the budget allocations.

The CM directed the home minister to provide necessary support of the police to the district administration for the repatriation of illegal foreigners.

Wheat Release Policy & Issue Price: The Secretary Food to the l cabinet that the procurement target of wheat was set at 1400,000 tons in February 2023.