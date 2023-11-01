A policeman and four labourers were killed and two others were injured in an attack on a police station in Balochistan’s Turbat on Tuesday.

Confirming the development, Kech District Police Officer Muhammad Baloch said “around 20 miscreants” attacked the Naseerabad Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said constables Essa and Hassan tried to engage the attackers but the former was martyred during the exchange of fire. “Constable Hassan was overpowered and the weapons of both the policemen were snatched.”

DPO Baloch added that a heavy contingent of police reached the scene and began a search operation. He said the Counter Terrorism Department had joined the investigation.

The police official disclosed that labourers spend the night at the police station for security reasons.