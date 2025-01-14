Lahore Orange Line Metro Train timings update – January 2025

LAHORE – The Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project, which is first metro train in Pakistan, is early harvest project of the Belt and Road, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Orange Line Metro Train’s historic inauguration ceremony took place on October 25, 2020 in Lahore.

The mass transport project was jointly undertaken by China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. and China North Industry Co., Ltd. (CR-NORINCO). The total track length of the project is 27 km and there are 26 stations to facilitate maximum passengers.

It is operated by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority and forms part of the Lahore Metro system.

The Orange Line starts from Ali Town on Raiwind Road and terminates at Dera Gujran. The alignment follows the Multan Road corridor from Thokar Niaz Baig up to Chauburji, then via Lake Road, Mcleod Road, Nicholson Road to the main Railway Crossing to reach G.T. Road and follows G.T. Road till interchange of Lahore Ring Road.

Lahore Orange Train Latest Timings

The Lahore Orange Line Metro Train operates Monday to Sunday daily for 16 hours as huge number of people use it on daily basis. The opening time of the metro train is 6:00 am while its closing time is 10:00 pm.