AGL37.5▼ -0.07 (0.00%)AIRLINK195.8▼ -1.75 (-0.01%)BOP10.32▲ 0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.17▲ 0.22 (0.03%)DCL8.7▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML38.2▲ 0.08 (0.00%)DGKC101.11▲ 0.89 (0.01%)FCCL34.59▲ 0.17 (0.00%)FFL17.54▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC127.11▼ -0.62 (0.00%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.88▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.7▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF43.79▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)NBP62.5▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC223.06▼ -1.85 (-0.01%)PAEL42.5▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.49▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL192.7▼ -1.6 (-0.01%)PRL41.3▲ 2.54 (0.07%)PTC24.11▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL101.5▲ 1.63 (0.02%)TELE9.22▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL34.99▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TPLP12.88▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET23.26▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG64.45▲ 0.35 (0.01%)UNITY32.6▲ 0.38 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

Lahore Orange Line Metro Train timings update – January 2025

Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Timings Update January 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project, which is first metro train in Pakistan, is early harvest project of the Belt and Road, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Orange Line Metro Train’s historic inauguration ceremony took place on October 25, 2020 in Lahore.

The mass transport project was jointly undertaken by China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. and China North Industry Co., Ltd. (CR-NORINCO). The total track length of the project is 27 km and there are 26 stations to facilitate maximum passengers.

It is operated by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority and forms part of the Lahore Metro system.

The Orange Line starts from Ali Town on Raiwind Road and terminates at Dera Gujran. The alignment follows the Multan Road corridor from Thokar Niaz Baig up to Chauburji, then via Lake Road, Mcleod Road, Nicholson Road to the main Railway Crossing to reach G.T. Road and follows G.T. Road till interchange of Lahore Ring Road.

Lahore Orange Train Latest Timings

The Lahore Orange Line Metro Train operates Monday to Sunday daily for 16 hours as huge number of people use it on daily basis. The opening time of the metro train is 6:00 am while its closing time is 10:00 pm.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Sindh appoints eight spokespersons, 12 CM’s aides

  • Business, Featured

Petrol prices in Pakistan from January 16 amid expected increase

  • Featured, Pakistan

Has Pakistan found 28 lakh tola gold deposits in Attock? Here’s all you need to know

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee today 14 January 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer