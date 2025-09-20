Siddiqui warns of PTI, Judges’ plan to resign simultaneously

Predicts failure in plunging Pak into crisis

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Friday said that members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Parliament and certain judges in the judiciary are planning to resign concurrently in a coordinated effort to destabilize Pakistan.

He warned, however, that this scheme is doomed to fail, resulting only in failure and disgrace for those involved.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the senior PML-N leader remarked, “The current trajectory of events indicates that, driven by frustration and disappointment, PTI parliamentarians and select judges will soon resign simultaneously in pursuit of mutual interests.” Senator Siddiqui underscored the critical role of standing committees, describing them as the “backbone of parliamentary functions,” and urged PTI, as a participant in the National Assembly and Senate, to engage actively in these committees and fulfill its democratic responsibilities.

Senator Siddiqui asserted that the apparent objective of these resignations is to precipitate a major crisis in Pakistan. He cautioned, however, that such a plan would backfire, stating, “This scheme will yield nothing but failure and ignominy for those orchestrating it.”