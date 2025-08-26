Sialkot paralyzed as record 355mm Rain brings city to standstill

SIALKOT – Chaos and destruction grip Sialkot as relentless rain that began last night floods the city on Tuesday. Record 355 millimeters of rainfall has been recorded, and the downpour shows no signs of stopping.

Streets, markets, and neighborhoods are now rivers of water, with 2 to 3 feet of floodwater causing urban flooding. Residents are trapped as homes and shops are inundated, and city life has come to a complete standstill.

Power outages plunged large parts of the city into darkness after WAPDA feeders tripped under the pressure of the storm. Meanwhile, the city’s outdated sewerage system has failed, allowing rain and sewage to flood households.

Authorities warn that intermittent heavy rain is expected to continue over the next 24 hours, raising fears of even more devastation. Citizens are urged to stay indoors as Sialkot battles what many are calling a “historic flood crisis.”

Punjab Floods

Heavy rainfall has caused the Chenab River to rise dangerously, with water levels at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad expected to reach unprecedented “exceptional flood” levels within 24 hours.

Around 150,000 people have been evacuated, and emergency teams are on high alert. Authorities urge residents in low-lying areas to evacuate if instructed, avoid travel, and follow official instructions as the monsoon season continues to pose serious risks.