Green Lake City, Agro Park among four societies sealed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Illegal housing schemes continue to mushroom in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and in latest action, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched strong enforcement operation, sealing four unauthorized societies.
The crackdown on private housing societies come amid growing concerns over rapid and unregulated expansion of private housing projects that operate without formal approvals, putting buyers at risk and undermining the city’s development framework.
Four illegal schemes including Agro Park, Green Lake City, Nishan-i-Mustufa – Ample Living, and Countryside Farm Houses come on radar of development authority. These projects were illegally developed in areas including Mouzas Bagga Sheikhan, Chak Beli Khan, Ratial, Ralla Gujran, and near Kuri Khuda Bakhsh Road.
In its operation, RDA teams demolished key infrastructure linked to illegal ventures, stopping further construction activity.
Senior officials supervised the operation, and warned that unchecked real estate development poses serious risks to both urban planning and public interest. The authority has once again advised the public to remain cautious and to verify the legal status of any housing scheme.
List of Illegal Housing Societies in Pindi
- Abad Pearl Villas
- Abid Homes
- Addan Homes
- Adyala Town
- Airport Residencia
- Airport Town
- Akbar Villas
- Aamin City One
- Alfalah Homes
- Al-Buraq Enclave
- Al-Fazal Garden
- Al-Karim Builders
- Al-Raffi Homes
- Airline Avenue
- Army Welfare Trust Housing
- Aurora Housing Scheme
- Baber Homes
- Bahria Enclave II
- Bahria Enclave III
- Bahria Golf City Ext.
- Baroha Farm Houses
- Bin Alam
- CBR Residencia
- Century Town
- Ch. Orangzeb
- Defense View
- Discovery Garden
- Elixer Resort
- Elegant City / New Model Town
- Engineer CHS
- Executive Homes
- Faisal Town Phase II
- Faisla Residencia Phase II
- Federation of Employees CHS
- Gallop Greens Farm Houses
- Globel Avenue Phase I
- Green City
- Green Homes
- Green View Colony
- Gulshan-e-Ali
- Gulshan-e-Bahar
- Gulshan-e-Iqbal
- Gulshan-e-Sehat CHS
- Gulf City (Fatima Town)
- Hamza Town
- Hasan Homes
- Hawk Melbourne
- High Gate Hills
- Hoon Adventure Farm
- Ittehad Heights
- Janjua Town I
- Janjua Town II
- Janjua Town III
- Jinnah Town
- Judicial Town
- Khayaban-e-Millat
- Khayaban-e-Quaid
- Kohistan Enclave Ext.
- Kohsar Extension
- Lake Marina
- Land Sub near T&T Housing
- Maryum Green City
- Maz City
- Mehmood Town
- Mega City (Iqbal City)
- Merry Land City
- Metro Homes
- Ministry of Commerce CHS
- Morgah Hills
- Muhammad Tahir Housing
- Mustafa Residencia
- National Police Foundation
- National Town
- New Metro City
- New Murree Township
- OGDC Employees Coop Housing
- Paras Villas / Raja Abid Homes
- Park Zameen Town
- Qaim Mansion
- Radio Colony Employees Coop Housing
- Raja Nisar
- Rasool Town
- Rawal Enclave
- Rawal Palm City
- Rawal Town & Enclave
- Rose Valley
- Samar Zar Villas
- Samarzar Housing Project
- Saphire Valley
- Sardar Town
- Shahpur Town (Sphire)
- Silver City Prime
- Soni Builders (Dream Homes, Peace City)
- The Avenue
- The Life Residencia
- Utility Cooperative Housing
- Veteran Employees CHS
- Wah Residencia
- Wah-Taxila Smart City
- Waddya Homes
- Wapda Town (Wapda CHS)
- Zaryab City
