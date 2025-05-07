Green Lake City, Agro Park among four societies sealed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Illegal housing schemes continue to mushroom in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and in latest action, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched strong enforcement operation, sealing four unauthorized societies.

The crackdown on private housing societies come amid growing concerns over rapid and unregulated expansion of private housing projects that operate without formal approvals, putting buyers at risk and undermining the city’s development framework.

Four illegal schemes including Agro Park, Green Lake City, Nishan-i-Mustufa – Ample Living, and Countryside Farm Houses come on radar of development authority. These projects were illegally developed in areas including Mouzas Bagga Sheikhan, Chak Beli Khan, Ratial, Ralla Gujran, and near Kuri Khuda Bakhsh Road.

In its operation, RDA teams demolished key infrastructure linked to illegal ventures, stopping further construction activity.

Senior officials supervised the operation, and warned that unchecked real estate development poses serious risks to both urban planning and public interest. The authority has once again advised the public to remain cautious and to verify the legal status of any housing scheme.

List of Illegal Housing Societies in Pindi