Fida Hussain Lahore

Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday returned to Pakistan from London after visiting the UK capital twice in recent days, where he held discussions with his brother, Nawaz Sharif.

During their meetings, the Sharif brothers deliberated on Pakistan’s political landscape and the impending return of Nawaz Sharif to the country.

Addressing the media in London, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan is scheduled for October 21, marking a significant development. He expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would warmly welcome their leader on this historic occasion.

In anticipation of Nawaz Sharif’s return, the former premier instructed party leaders to remain in the country until October 21, demonstrating the party’s commitment to his homecoming.