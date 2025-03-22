Shehbaz, MBS & Gaza

SO long as Israeli imperialism and American complicity remain intact, there will be no sustainable peace in Palestine and the entire Middle East.

It took less than two months for Israel to unilaterally shatter the ceasefire it had agreed to with Palestine in January this year.

The Zionist state has launched a massive, brutal assault on the Gaza Strip, killing 433 innocent Palestinians while hundreds have been injured.

The genocide in Gaza, which has already claimed an estimated 80,000 Palestinian lives, has resumed once again—not that it ever truly ended.

Driving people out of their homes under the threat of violence is never exactly an evacuation.

Forced displacement would be the more appropriate term for this barbarism.

As is usually the case with Israeli strikes on Palestine, the majority of those scratched are thought to be women, children and elderly people, with the strikes concentrated on built-up neighbourhoods, schools, hospitals, camps and other residential buildings.

Along with the horrible strikes, Israel has also issued unjustified evacuation orders to Gazans living or sheltering near the border areas.

What prompted the Israelis to take this step?

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the main author of the genocide, the resumption of hostilities came due to Hamas’ refusal to release Israeli hostages or agree to offers that would extend the ceasefire.

This is patently rubbish and false.

What Hamas did was refuse to extend the first phase of the January ceasefire instead of proceeding to the second phase as was initially decided.

It is unlikely that the Israelis wanted the ceasefire to hold in the first place.

They were not happy about being pushed by Trump into it when it was signed and violated it over 360 times.

Adherence to the deal appears to have been almost as lopsided as how it was broken.

The second phase of the ceasefire was supposed to sort out the return of all remaining Israeli captives and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Extending the first phase, as Israel wanted, would have forestalled the latter while possibly allowing Israel to continue with the former.

No reasonable party could be expected to agree to this.

The fact is that the primary drivers of the genocide, the Israeli desire to ethnically cleanse and colonise Palestinian land and the American willingness to back its special friend to the hilt, were never addressed.

While it is extremely regrettable for Palestine to be plunged back into genocide, there is somewhat of inevitability over what has transpired.

Many commented on the fragile nature of the January ceasefire from the start and some even argued that it would not make it past the six-week mark.

They appear to have been off by only a fortnight.

In fact, they might have even grown stronger during the ceasefire, during which American President Donald Trump backed a plan to depopulate Palestine and turn it into a so-called tourist resort.

He even posted AI-generated videos on his social media account showcasing this grotesque vision.

Unsurprisingly, the American special envoy to the Middle East hinted at his support for Israel’s preference to extend the first phase of the ceasefire rather than proceed to the second phase of the deal he had helped broker, ultimately contributing to its collapse.

The United Nations, Russia, China, France, Germany, Britain, Italy and the European Union, among others, have expressed concern over the Israeli attacks and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Other countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan, have condemned the Israeli attacks and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Recent Israeli attacks on Palestine reflect that Israel and America do not value OIC and Arab League summits at all.

Will the Muslim countries be able to bring sustainable peace in Palestine?

None knows.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar need to discuss situation of Palestine with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman during official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the international community to end the Israeli aggression.

China has said that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza should be prevented from spreading further, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared Israel a terrorist state.

The Houthis will continue to attack the American fleet and ships in the Red Sea.

In response to Israeli recent brutal attacks on Palestine the Houthis have also fired ballistic missiles at Israel.

America and Israel are rejecting pressure from international community.

Israel has resumed the war with coordinated efforts from the United States.

Israel is trying to impose an armistice agreement with the Palestinians, making the United States an accomplice.

—The writer is author of several books based in UK.([email protected])