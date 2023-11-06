The Sindh High Court on Monday heard petition with regard to prisoners remaining in jail over non-payment of paltry fine or Diyat.

Justice Amjad Ali Sehto heard petition of ShahabOsto Advocate with regard to plight of the prisoners, who failed to pay small fines or Diyat over non-payment. The bench expressed resentment over non-payment of the money despite court orders, “Don’t you feel how people suffer in each and every moment in jail,” Justice Sehto asked.

“Sindh government has already paid fines of prisoners to the Nazir Sindh High Court in 2019,” Additional Advocate General said. “Four inmates were released after the amount paid by the government,” AAG further said.The high court bench summoned the Nazir SHC and the jail superintendent. Petitioner had pleaded to the court that thousands of poor prisoners have been imprisoned for years over non-payment of fines or diyat amount despite their release orders.

He pleaded to the high court to summon the list of such prisoners in Sindh’s jails and sought court order for payment of money from Bait-ul-Mal for poor and destitute prisoners. Diyat is financial compensation that is paid to a victim or heirs of a victim. The compensation may be paid in the cases of murder, bodily harm, or damage to property.