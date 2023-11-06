An unprecedented gathering of some eminent robotic surgeons who met here highlighted the far-reaching benefits of robotic procedures. They were unanimous in their conclusion that this modality is the best platform to usher in an era of digital surgery.

The seminar was organized by Pakistan Society of Robotic Surgeons (PSRS) in collaboration with Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). Prof SaeedQureshi, Vice Chancellor of the Dow University of Health Sciences, who is also the President of the Society, inaugurated the symposium, whereas Prof AdibRizvi, Director SIUT, presided over the symposium.

Prominent speakers and eminent robotic surgeons discussed variety of issues confronted to present day surgical sciences. They pointed out there are definite advantages which this new technology offers. They said one of the most important features of the technology is that it has great capacity to work inside the confined areas of human body with accurate precision.

Presenting their experiences, the robotic surgeons from their respective countries said because of its immense merits the robotic surgery is broadly used for treating patients suffering from various cancers including kidney, prostrate, pancreatic, lung and urinary bladder. Keyhole incision, reduced blood loss, less pain and decreased stay of patients in hospital are other important aspects of robotic procedures also readily highlighted since its inception.

The overseas expert speakers included DrKhurshid Guru (Chairman Urology Department, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Buffalo, USA), Dr Mark Slack (Medical Director CMR Surgical, Cambridge UK), Dr Marcus Carey (Head of Uro-gynecology, Royal Women’s Hospital, Melbourne, Australia), and DrPritpal Singh (Head of Urology, Robotic Surgery & Kidney Transplant, New Delhi, India).

Speakers representing various medical institutions from within the country included Prof ShahidRasul of JPMC, DrNaumanZafar of PKLI Lahore, Prof MehmoodAyaz of KEMU Lahore and MohdArsalan Khan and DrRehanMohsin from SIUT.