LAHORE- Shaheen Afridi became top trend as he turned emotional after losing match to South Africa at M.A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Friday night.

A member of the squad is seen consoling Shaheen Afridi who was looking quite worried and was crying over the defeat. The video of the scene stormed into the internet. Shaheen made huge efforts for Pakistan but his struggle could not bear the fruit and South Africa narrowly won the match by one wicket.

The fans shared the video of Shaheen Shah Afridi and expressed support for him during these difficult times.

Haris Malik, a social media user, shared the video of emotional Shaheen Afridi and wrote, “This game is very cruel sometimes 😞😞😞💔💔💔 #FreePalestine #ShaheenAfridi #BabarAzamIsMyCaptian #HarisRauf #abrar #PAKvSA #umpire,”.

Another user with the name of Cricket Lover was of the view, “Again stressful Night 💔Stop targetting #rizwan #BabarAzam & #ShaheenAfridi .We didn’t play well we lost . But sometimes luck needs too . All is one no one is behind captaincy. They r human too & they feel more than us 🙏 so all team responsible equally. Leave Shaheen & Rizwan 😭,”.

Shaharyar Ejaz, a journalist, also shared the video of Shaheen Afridi in which he is seen desperate and crying. He wrote, “Shaheen, bro, stay strong 😔💔. #ShaheenAfridi #PAKvsSA #CWC2023,”.