DHARAMSALA – New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bowl first against arch-rival Australia as they eye to put one foot in the semi-final with a win in today’s World Cup match at Dharamsala stadium.

Familiar foes Australia and New Zealand meet with both teams riding high in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 standings and starting to eye a spot in the semi-finals.

But neither team has yet locked in a top-four finish after Australia made a slow start to the tournament with two crushing losses, while New Zealand were gradually overrun by India in their most recent match.

Australia have since rediscovered something resembling their top form with some devastating batting against less-fancied opponents and a win here could see the five-time champions climb above their Trans Tasman rivals.

New Zealand will want to bounce back quickly from their loss to India as they look to secure a top-four spot even before their captain Kane Williamson returns from injury.

Squads

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.