ISLAMABAD – A special court on Friday extended the physical remand of former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for another three days in the cipher case.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Abul Hasnat, who was given additional powers after a special court was set up under recently enacted Official Secrets Act, heard the case and given the PTI leader into the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for three days.

A team of produced Qureshi in court after his four-day physical remand ended today. The prosecutor pleaded the court to extend the remand for nine days in order to complete the interrogation.

After hearing arguments, the judge approved three-day remand. Later, the FIA team took the PTI leader back with it.

After proceedings, a special court granted FIA four-day physical remand of Mr. Qureshi in the cipher case, days after he was detained under the contentious act.

PTI lawyers Shoaib Shaheen, Intizar Panjotha, Gohar Ali and Ali Bukhari represented Qureshi in the case.

Earlier this week, the PTI vice chairman was arrested in Islamabad, as authorities widened the probe in cipher missing case.

The senior leader of the PTI head earlier appeared before FIA led JIT that is probing into an alleged manipulation of cipher during the PTI government.

The arrest came after the approval of the Official Secrets Act by President Arif Alvi.