LAHORE – The Umrah season for the year 2023 resumed again after the culmination of Hajj and a huge number of Pakistanis are intending to go to the holy pilgrimage.

Last year, some 1.6 million pilgrims from Pakistan had performed Umrah last year and the number is likely to increase this year as Saudi Arabia has eased the visa process and announced several facilities for pilgrims.

Keeping in view the rising number of pilgrims every year, the Saudi government has contacted the airlines to increase their flights while both Pakistan and Kingdom officials have vowed to decrease the ticket prices.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) offers services on various routes to Saudi Arabia, including Lahore to Makkah, Lahore to Madinah and Jeddah. It also operates flights from other cities including Karachi.

This time, we have collected details about Lahore to Madinah flights ticket prices being offered in the month of September 2023.

The national carrier is set to operate over 20 flights from Lahore to Madinah in September. The economy ticket price for the this route is available as low as Rs105, 198 if the tickets are booked in couple of days as the prices could vary due to petroleum prices and rupee depreciation.

Lahore to Madinah ticket price for executive economy class is available at Rs153, 158 in September 2023. With this ticket, a passenger can carry up to 46kg luggage with him.