COLOMBO – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set a new record of most runs in first 100 ODI matches after his impressive performance against Afghanistan in second ODI.

The right-handed batsman smashed an impressive fifty of his ODI carrier on Thursday to complete 5,142 runs in his first 100 ODI matches. He made 18 centuries and 50 half centuries to achieve the milestone.

South African player Hashim Amla stands at second place with 4,946 runs while West Indies’s Viv Richars is at the third place with 4,607 runs.

A day earlier, Naseem Shah held his nerve in a penultimate-ball finish as a boundary off his bat gave Pakistan a dramatic one-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second ODI in Hambantota.

The thrilling victory orchestrated by Shadab Khan’s fiery knock and Imam-ul-Haq’s composed 91 takes Pakistan to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.