Shabana Mahmood makes history as first UK Home Secretary of Pakistani origin

LONDON – Pakistani-origin Shabana Mahmood has created history as she has been appointed Home Secretary of Britain.

The decision was announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he made several key appointments.

“The Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP @ShabanaMahmood has been appointed as Secretary of State for the Home Department,” read the post shared on X.

The Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP @ShabanaMahmood has been appointed as Secretary of State for the Home Department @UKHomeOffice. pic.twitter.com/HUKQh8wnDT — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 5, 2025

Shahbana Mahmood has termed it an honour of her life.

“It is the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary. The first responsibility of government is the safety of its citizens. Every day in this job, I will be devoted to that purpose,” she said in a social media post.

It is the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary. The first responsibility of government is the safety of its citizens. Every day in this job, I will be devoted to that purpose. https://t.co/w3UxrNLb2p — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) September 5, 2025

Shabana Mahmood was previously Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice between 5 July 2024 and 5 September 2025. She was elected as the MP for Birmingham Ladywood in July 2024.

The Secretary of State has overall responsibility for all Home Office business, including overarching responsibility for the departmental portfolio and oversight of the ministerial team, Cabinet, National Security Council (NSC), public appointments and oversight of the Security Service.