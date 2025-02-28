Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains likely

PESHAWAR – More rains and gusty winds are likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday evening/night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan which will likely persist over upper parts till Friday evening/night.

Under these conditions, light rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are likely in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Battagram, Buner, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Nowshera, Peshawar and Charsadda on Friday evening/night.

On Saturday, dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most parts and cold in the upper parts of the province. Light rain with light snow over hills may occur in Dir, Chitral and surrounding during morning.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Saturday, and 07°C and 09°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, widespread rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls occurred during the period.

Rainfall (mm): Kakul 38, Balakot 29, Dir (Upper 21, Lower 10), Pattan 16, Kalam 12, Malam Jabba, Mir Khani, Drosh, Saidu Sharif 07, Peshawar (City 06, Airport 02), Chitral 05, Cherat, Takht Bai, Dera Ismail Khan (City 03, Airport 01), Bannu 02

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 2.5, Malamjabba 02

Parachinar remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba was recorded at -01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent.