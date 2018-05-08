Several injured as PTI, PPP workers clash in Karachi

KARACHI : Several workers of the Pakistan Tehkeer-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were injured when they clashed on Monday night in Karachi.

Workers of the two parties, seeking to wrest control of the MQM-P’s support base, came face to face at the Hakeem Saeed ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where they had begun setting up their respective camps.

The confrontation began with the chanting of slogans from both sides and playing their party songs on loudspeakers. However, the situation soon turned violent as workers began hurling stones at each other and setting vehicles on fire.

The ground remained a battleground for a couple of hours before the police attempted to intervene, which allowed the chaos to spill over on to the main University Road disrupting traffic for two hours. The situation calmed down when PTI and the PPP leaders arrived at the flashpoint.

Following the incident, PTI Chairman Imran Khan demanded the Sindh government to take action against those involved.

“Strongly condemn the attack on PTI workers by PPP at our jalsagah camp in Karachi yesterday. Sindh govt must take action against those who used violence against our workers,” said the PTI chief tweeted on Tuesday.

Orignally published by INP