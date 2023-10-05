The district management of Bahawalpur has imposed Section 144 to ban setting plastic, polythene bags, rubber and leather on fire across the district.

According to an official press release issued by the district management, to control air pollution and environment-related issues, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Office has issued directives to impose Section 144 to ban setting plastic, polythene bags, rubber and leather on fire. The step was taken to control air pollution and to keep the environment pollution-free.