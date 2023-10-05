Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Thursday presided over a review meeting of the projects of Cities Program in his office. According to DC Office, he constituted a three-member monitoring committee to check quality and pace of the projects.

Deputy Director Development, Assistant Director Technical and XEN Public Health were the members of monitoring committee. DC stressed upon the need to speed up mega project of urban sewerage and said that action would be taken against the contractor who failed to complete work within the speculated time.—INP