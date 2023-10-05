Reform Support Unit of Education Department Shaheed Benazirabad with the cooperation of UNICEF organized an awareness program at HM Khawaja Auditorium regarding bringing back out-of-school children and launching admission to schools.

Addressing the seminar DC Zahid Hussain Rind, Director Education SBA Naseer Ahmed Jogi, Senior Program Manager RSU Karachi Nazar Muhammad Chandio, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer Primary Sanghar Niaz Ahmed Naich, Ustad Javed Ahmed Unar, Shabana Naz Siddiqui and others said that objective of organizing the seminar is to admit out of school children as Sindh is on second number with regard to out of school children.

The Speakers said that in order to bring back out-of-school children, the Sindh Government formed committees at division, district, and tehsil levels to admit the children and provide them with education. They said that in order to ensure the admission of out-of-school children awareness seminars would be organized at the union council level. They said that let us pledge on International Teachers Day today.