Flood Threat intensifies in Punjab as Water Levels rise in Sutlej, Chenab Rivers

LAHORE – Punjab is facing grave flood emergency after India released large volumes of water into the Sutlej River, triggering fears of one of the worst flood waves in recent years. Authorities warn that multiple districts downstream could be engulfed by rising waters.

In Multan, protective embankments along Chenab River are holding for now, but dangerous flood wave from Head Trimmu is expected to strike within 48 hours. Breaches at Head Muhammadwala and Shershah continue to threaten lives and property.

Dozens of villages in Muzaffargarh have already been submerged, while Jalalpur Pirwala faces an imminent risk as the Chenab River reaches the city’s protective embankments. Meanwhile, the Sutlej River continues to rise alarmingly in Kasur, Pakpattan, Jhang, Arifwala, and Depalpur.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia warned that floodwaters in Multan could create renewed chaos, with conditions expected to persist for the next 72 hours. Water levels at Head Panjnad are climbing fast and may surpass 600,000 cusecs, with the flood wave likely reaching Guddu Barrage and Sindh soon after, potentially hitting 750,000–800,000 cusecs.

Islamabad Rain Alert

The twin cities are also under siege from torrential rains, swelling Nullah Lai and filling Rawal Dam to capacity. Authorities have opened spillways and sounded alarms, but the risk of urban flooding and hailstorms remains high. The Meteorological Department predicts that heavy rain will continue until September 9, keeping residents on high alert.

Experts warn that with rivers swelling, villages submerged, and cities under threat, Punjab could be facing days of unprecedented destruction.