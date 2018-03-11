Senate elections

Mother Goose’s poem Humpty is still relevant in today’s politics of Pakistan. “All the king’s horses and all the king’s men”. There have been serious complaints regarding selling and buying of lawmakers in recent Senate election. From Changa Manga to Swat, our history is replete with sad incidents of horse-trading.

Evidently, those who sell their loyalty are not trustworthy and must be taken to task as highest level of honesty is expected and required from these people. They talk of uprooting corruption from society but act otherwise. In such a situation what message will go to the masses. Our law-makers preach what they themselves don’t practise. Obviously, corruption will also trickle down that is already rife in our society. It is hoped that the Apex Court as well as Election Commission will take notice of this plague and take remedial action to shut the door of horse-trading. It’s never late to mend.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

