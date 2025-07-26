Senate body on education calls for thorough review of ‘School Milk Programme’

The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, on Friday reviewed the School Milk Programme, which aims to combat child malnutrition.

The members raised concerns over quality, sugar content, lactose and real-time delivery monitoring.

Officials of the Ministry of Education, reported initial success in pilot districts, but the committee urged a thorough review of its nutritional impact and sustainability, particularly in light of rising childhood health issues.

Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training, Senator BushraAnjum Butt chaired the meeting. The committee also focused on key legislative proposals and educational reforms aimed at enhancing quality, accessibility, and inclusivity across Pakistan’s education system.

Earlier the meeting began by considering the private member bill titled “The Federal Supervision of Curricula, Textbooks, and Maintenance of Standards of Education (Amendment) Bill 2024.”

Senator Bushra emphasized the importance of addressing sensitive topics like reproductive health in a responsible and age-appropriate manner, stressing the necessity of parental involvement. While acknowledging some reservations, she stated that the majority of members viewed the bill as timely and essential. With six votes in favor and two against, the bill was approved by the Committee.

Senators AfnanUllah Khan, Syed MasroorAhsan, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, FawziaArshad, and RahatJamali supported the bill. Senators Kamran Murtaza and FalakNaz opposed it, citing cultural sensitivities, while Senator KhalidaAteeb suggested limiting its application to secondary education.

The committee was also briefed on the case of BahauddinZakariya University (BZU) law students affected by academic transition issues. Members were informed that most concerns had been addressed and the exam schedules would resume by September 1, 2025. Chairperson Butt reiterated the Committee’s commitment to ensuring timely accommodations for the affected students. In discussions on disability inclusion in private schools under the ICT, the committee called for strengthened infrastructure, such as accessible transportation and hearing support services. Senator Bushra proposed integrating mandatory hearing screenings into newborn vaccination cards to support early detection of disabilities. The Ministries of Health and Education were directed to collaborate and submit a joint report.

Additional discussion included accessible transport for students with disabilities, designated parking, and improving coordination between federal education institutions. The Committee expressed concern over persistent administrative challenges, especially at institutions like Federal Urdu University, and called for a standardized model for better governance across universities.

The SSC was attended by Senators Kamran Murtaza, AfnanUllah Khan, Syed MasroorAhsan, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, FawziaArshad, FalakNaz, RahatJamali, KhalidaAteeb, and Sarmad Ali, along with the Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, the Secretary of the Ministry, and senior officials from relevant departments.