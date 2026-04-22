Semi-Naked, Drunk Driver goes Rogue in DHA Karachi (Video)

KARACHI – The elite culture in Pakistan’s largest city finds itself in the spotlight yet again as a shocking incident involving an apparently intoxicated, semi-naked man driving erratically, adding to growing concerns in the city of over 20 million.

A disturbing incident was reported from Karachi’s upscale Khayaban-e-Ittehad area in DHA, which triggered widespread outrage as a young man made scene with reckless and unlawful driving under the influence.

The individual was seen behaving erratically in public while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Reports further claim that he was partially unclothed and driving dangerously, including moving against traffic on a busy road, alarming residents and bystanders in the otherwise calm locality.

The situation reportedly escalated as concerned citizens called cops. However, the response of law enforcement has come under intense scrutiny, with claims circulating that authorities were hesitant to take swift or strict action against the suspect.

This perceived inaction fueled wave of speculation on social media, with many users alleging that the individual’s background and possible connections may have influenced the handling of the case. These claims, however, remain unverified at this stage.

The incident has quickly gone viral online, drawing sharp criticism from civil society and the general public, who are questioning what they describe as a pattern of selective enforcement in more affluent neighborhoods of the city.

Citizens and activists are now demanding transparency from authorities, urging police to clarify the identity of the individual, confirm the facts of the incident, and disclose whether any legal proceedings have been initiated.