Driving without Car, Bike Number Plates to Land Drivers in Jail under New Strict Rules

KARACHI – Traffic rules are now stricter than ever, with authorities tightening enforcement against violations such as driving vehicles without number plates.

Under the new approach, offenders may face legal action, including cases and possible imprisonment, signaling a tougher stance that could lead to serious legal consequences rather than routine fines.

Inspector General of Sindh, Javed Alam Odho warned that authorities will now take serious legal action against motorists driving vehicles without number plates. Instead of issuing fines, police will directly register criminal cases against violators.

He confirmed that large-scale campaign is already underway across the city targeting vehicles without number plates. Odho said offenders are being actively identified through the modern surveillance network of Safe City cameras.

IGP revealed that the city previously had around 30,000 cameras in addition to Safe City cameras, but this number has now surged to 40,000. He further urged traders and citizens to install additional cameras themselves to strengthen and improve the overall monitoring and security system.

On the issue of traffic penalties, the IG Sindh noted that the e-challan fines in Sindh have been set at the same level as Punjab.