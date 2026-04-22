Two IPOs approved for listing at PSX despite regional tensions

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has approved two more Initial Public Offerings for listing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange despite ongoing regional tensions.

These include Sitara Petroleum Service Limited and LSE SPAC-I.

Despite an uncertain geopolitical environment, the continued flow of IPOs shows the resilience of the PSX. It reflects sustained confidence in Pakistan’s capital market.

With these approvals, the total number of IPOs in FY 2025–26 has reached 11. This shows growing investor confidence. It also signals that more companies are turning to the capital market to raise funds for growth and expansion. This trend is creating new opportunities for investors.

Sitara Petroleum Service Limited is engaged in fuel trading, retail, and carriage services. It operates as a dealer of Gas and Oil Pakistan. The company will offer 168 million ordinary shares through the book-building method. The offer represents 16.66 per cent of its post IPO paid up capital. Of the total shares, 75 per cent will be allocated to institutional investors and high net worth individuals. The remaining 25 per cent will be offered to retail investors.

LSE SPAC-I is Pakistan’s first Special Purpose Acquisition Company under the public offering regime. The company aims to raise funds for mergers or acquisitions within three years. It plans to acquire a 19.04 per cent stake in Ningbo Green Light Energy Limited. Its IPO consists of 5 million shares. These will be offered through the fixed price method.

The SECP has allowed the issuance and publication of prospectuses for both IPOs. This will pave the way for their public launch. The SECP has advised investors to carefully review the prospectuses before making any investment decisions. It has reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and investor-friendly regulatory environment.