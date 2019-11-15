Seems money more important than MNS’s life: Vawda

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda retorting PMLN’s decision to contest the submission of indemnity bonds for Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad in court on Thursday said that it seems that money mattered more important than their leader.

In what can be termed his party’s final stance on the issue, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day announced that his party rejected the government’s demand to submit an indemnity bond to allow former premier Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment.

The minister said that the former prime minister who is said to be battling life and death circumstances, his sons are sitting in England but there is insistence by Nawaz Sharif to take his daughter along with him so that she could care for him.