Babar Azam one century away from breaking Saeed Anwar’s ODI record  

KARACHI – Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam is on the verge of achieving two major milestones in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

The first ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The 30-year-old former captain is just one century away from breaking legendary opener Saeed Anwar’s long-standing record for the most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batsman.

Anwar scored 20 centuries in 247 matches and 244 innings, while Babar has already notched up 19 centuries in just 131 matches and 128 innings. One more hundred will see him surpass Anwar’s record.

Most ODI centuries by Pakistani batsmen:

Saeed Anwar – 20 centuries, 247 matches

Babar Azam – 19* centuries, 131 matches

Mohammad Yousuf – 15 centuries, 281 matches

Fakhar Zaman – 11 centuries, 82 matches

Mohammad Hafeez – 11 centuries, 218 matches

In addition to breaking Anwar’s national record, Babar is also in line to become the second-fastest player in ODI history to reach 20 centuries. He currently has 19 hundreds in 128 innings. If he scores his 20th within the next four innings, he will surpass India’s Virat Kohli, who reached the mark in 133 innings.

The record for the fastest to 20 ODI centuries is held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who achieved the feat in just 108 innings.

Fastest to 20 ODI centuries:

Hashim Amla – 108 innings

Virat Kohli – 133 innings

AB de Villiers – 175 innings

Rohit Sharma – 183 innings