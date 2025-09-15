Asia Cup 2025: ACC mulls action against India over unsporting behavior with Pakistan

DUBAI – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is considering strict disciplinary action against the Indian team after reports of unsporting behavior during and after their high-voltage Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai.

The ACC’s disciplinary committee is reviewing the incident that took place on Saturday night.

Sources said penalties, including fines on Indian players, are being considered. The council may invoke clauses 2.20 and 2.21 of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct to proceed against the Indian side.

The controversy erupted after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his players reportedly avoided shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, both after the toss and following the match.

Officials and commentators have described this conduct as contrary to the “spirit of cricket.”

Pakistan’s team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, lodged a strong protest over what he termed the Indian team’s “inappropriate conduct.”

He also expressed reservations over the role of the match referee, alleging that he discouraged the captains from shaking hands during the toss.

Head coach Mike Hesson backed Pakistan’s position, saying the reaction of the Pakistani players was “completely natural,” as respect and honesty remain fundamental to the game of cricket.

The incident has sparked widespread debate on sportsmanship in international cricket, particularly in matches between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, where emotions often run high.

The ACC clarified that a final decision would be taken after reviewing all aspects of the incident.

If found guilty, the Indian captain, players, and members of the support staff could face sanctions under the ICC code.

Pakistan lost the much-anticipated Group A fixture to India by seven wickets, adding further intensity to the post-match controversy.