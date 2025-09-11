Security forces kill 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 19 terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The encounters took place on September 9 and 10, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Thursday.

On reported presence of terrorists, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Guluno, Mohmand District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District and in ensuing fire exchange, four more terrorists were neutralized by the security forces.

In another encounter that took place in Bannu District, one more Khwarij was neutralized by the security forces.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas,” ISPR said.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.