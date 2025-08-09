Security forces hunt down 14 Indian sponsored Khwarijs near Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI – Following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District on 7-8 August 2025, during which *thirty three* khwarij were sent to hell; on night 8/9 August 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

During the conduct of the operation, *fourteen more Indian sponsored khwarij,* were hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij.

The number of khwarij killed in two days anti infiltration operation has risen to *forty seven.*

The Security Forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.