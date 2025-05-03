Security forces eliminate five terrorists in three KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed five terrorists, while two were apprehended during three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operations were conducted on April 30 and May 1, 2025, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bajaur District, on reported presence of khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the militant’s location and after an intense fire exchange, three terrorists, including HVT Kharji Fareed Ullah, were killed.

“Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces,” it said.

In third encounter that took place in Mohmand District, security forces successfully busted a hideout of terrorists and apprehended two of them, including high value target Lal Ameer alias Ibrahim.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from these khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the military’s media wing said.