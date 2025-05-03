Pml N Senator Sajid Mir Dies In Sialkot

SIALKOT – Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator and Ameer of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan, Professor Sajid Mir, passed away in Sialkot.

Sajid Mir died of a heart attack at the age of 86 years old. He was born on October 2, 1938, in Sialkot and completed his education at the University of the Punjab, Lahore.

Professor Sajid Mir served continuously as a Senator from 2003 to 2025, and prior to that, he was also a member of the Upper House from 1994 to 2000.

Sajid Mir was the central leader of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan and also served as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Senator Professor Sajid Mir and prayed for the elevation of his ranks and patience for the bereaved family.

The prime minister said that Mir was a visionary political figure and religious scholar of Pakistan. His death has created a void in the political landscape of Pakistan that may never be filled.

Sajid Mir always raised his voice against extremism and sectarianism, which is a golden chapter of his religious and political services.

Shehbaz Sharif added that in this difficult hour, he, along with the entire nation, stands in solidarity with Sajid Mir’s family.