PTA, Huawei sign MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan

Pta Huawei Sign Mou At Gsma Barcelona To Strengthen Cybersecurity In Pakistan
OBSERVER REPORT

BARCELONA – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s cybersecurity landscape.

The agreement focuses on knowledge sharing, capacity building, and deploying advanced cybersecurity solutions said a news release.

The signing ceremony was attended by Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, Chairman PTA, Iqbal Choudry, Coordinator General COMSTECH, Jeff Wang, President of Huawei Global Cybersecurity and Privacy Department, Ethan Sun, CEO Huawei Pakistan, Ahmed Bilal Masud, Director Subsidiary Board & Deputy CEO, Sultan Mahmood, Chief Security Officer Huawei Gulf North, and Yu Shaoning, Vice CEO Huawei Pakistan.

Chairman PTA highlighted the crucial role of public-private partnerships in addressing emerging cyber threats and fostering a secure digital ecosystem and appreciated Huawei’s commitment and efforts to ensure a secure digital environment.

Jeff Wang emphasized Huawei’s dedication to strengthening cybersecurity in Pakistan, ensuring a resilient digital infrastructure. The MoU marks a significant step in fostering a safer, more sustainable digital future for Pakistan.

Our Correspondent

