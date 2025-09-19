SCO Summit 2025 A Pakistan Observer interaction with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Jiang Zaidong

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 came at a time when the world is in a flux.

Within the first 9 months of his presidency, Donald Trump has come up with policies that many are calling disruptive. A tariff war that has more or less upended global trade and a foreign policy that is questionable at the very least has alienated many that thought of themselves as allies creating grounds for what is now being increasingly called the New World Order – a sight where leaders of China, Russia, North Korea and Pakistan walk shoulder to shoulder. At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping used the summit to launch the Global Governance Initiative. An initiative that is being said to be rooted in sovereign equality, international law, multilateralism, and a people centered approach along with the pledging of new loans and the creation of an SCO development bank. The Tianjin Declaration carried the same spirit, calling for the creation of “a more just multipolar world order”. The summit was followed by a military parade in Beijing, commemorating the victory in World War II, where China put on display advanced capabilities ranging from stealth aircraft to what many are calling ‘next-generation’ defense systems.

For the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the summit came with tangible outcomes and reflection of the People’s Republic’s continuity and confidence in the strategic partnership developed over time. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with President Xi and Premier Li went beyond theatrics and the setting of illusionary optics, resulting in an ‘Action Plan for 2025-2029’ including more than a dozen MOUs and CPEC formally entering in its next phase titled ‘CPEC 2.0’ broadening the scope of cooperation into industrial zones, trade corridors, digital infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges. Educational initiatives and cultural collaboration were also emphasized along with energy and connectivity projects, signalling that the partnership now transcends brick and mortar.

In a press briefing with His Excellency Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, he stressed that the SCO embodies a vision of trust, equality, and prosperity. He underlined China’s intent to continue standing by Pakistan as both a friend and a partner, with the goal of ensuring that cooperation translates into tangible benefits for the people. Looking ahead, the SCO’s evolution will be measured not just by summit declarations but by the lived experiences of its member states. For Pakistan, the dividends of Tianjin will be felt if students find greater access to scholarships, if industries benefit from expanded markets, and if communities see more reliable infrastructure. The summit’s message was clear: in a volatile world, the SCO offers a platform of stability, connectivity, and partnership and Pakistan is firmly embedded in that vision.