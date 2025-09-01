SCO backs Pakistan’s stance against terrorism after Khuzdar, Jaffer Express Attacks

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan achieved another diplomatic success at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, with bloc’s joint declaration strongly condemning recent terrorist attacks on the Jaffer Express and a school bus in Khuzdar.

SCO statement endorsed Pakistan’s consistent stance against terrorism, stressing that all forms of terrorism are unacceptable and must be tackled without double standards. It also called for decisive action against terrorist groups and condemned their use for political or mercenary purposes, in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

SCO members stressed need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan representing all ethnic and political groups to secure lasting peace. The organization also denounced cross-border militant movements, reflecting Pakistan’s long-standing demand for coordinated efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its forms.

Pakistani authorities repeatedly presented evidence of cross-border support for terrorism, including alleged Indian involvement in attacks such as the Jaffer Express bombing and the Khuzdar school bus tragedy. Earlier this year, the National Security Committee had even invited India to an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

Experts say the SCO’s endorsement strengthens Pakistan’s international position, highlighting its role as a key regional stabilizer and demonstrating the success of Islamabad’s proactive diplomacy in multilateral forums.