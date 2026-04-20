Schools, Offices closed in THESE regions ahead of US–Iran Talks 2.0

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, has been placed under unprecedented security lockdown as authorities prepare for the second round of US–Iran peace talks. In light of high-stakes talks, all physical classes, schools, and offices within Islamabad’s Red Zone have been suspended or shifted to online operations.

Government institutions located in the high-security zone have also been instructed to work remotely, with officials confirming that entry into the area has been completely sealed off.

Islamabad Security Update

All federal ministries, divisions, and government institutions located inside Islamabad’s tightly controlled Red Zone have been ordered to shift to remote work on Monday, April 20. Offices, schools, and both public and private establishments within the area have also been instructed to operate online only, as entry into the Red Zone has been completely sealed off.

Officials said extraordinary measures are part of an extensive security operation tied to high-level diplomatic engagements, with staff directed to remain on standby and report to duty immediately if required.

Islamabad administration has confirmed that the Red Zone will remain off-limits for the entire day, urging institutions to adopt work-from-home arrangements to prevent disruption and congestion.

The crackdown has also extended to public services. Police licensing operations are now restricted to only a few designated facilitation centres, including those in F-6, Gulberg Greens, and the Diplomatic Enclave, while several other service points have been shut down temporarily. Citizens have been advised to rely on official communication channels for updates as the situation evolves.

Metro Bus Service connecting Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been completely suspended until further notice, further choking daily mobility across the region.

Thousands of police officers have been deplopyed at hundreds of checkpoints, with senior officials personally supervising field operations and monitoring entry and exit routes.

In Islamabad, the security response is even more extensive, with approximately 18,000 personnel from police, Rangers, Frontier Corps, and special units including Elite Force and rapid response teams deployed across key zones. Joint checkpoints are being manned by multiple security agencies working in coordination.

Strict operational protocols have been enforced for deployed personnel, including mandatory identification checks, restricted movement, anti-riot gear requirements, and a ban on mobile phone usage while on duty.

Authorities have also ordered hotels, guest houses, and hostels located in sensitive areas to shut down temporarily, warning of strict legal action in case of violations. The possible closure of nearby religious seminaries is also under review as part of the broader security strategy.