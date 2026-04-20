Honda CD 70 2026 Model on Installments with EMI as low as Rs5700

If you are planning to buy new Honda 70 but cannot afford the full price upfront, you can consider limited-time 0% markup installment plan that makes ownership easier with zero down payment and monthly installments starting from around Rs5,700.

The offer allows buyers to pay in easy installments instead of a lump sum, although processing fees and taxes still apply. Bank Alfalah has rolled out a limited-time, interest-free installment scheme that allows customers to purchase selected Atlas Honda motorcycles with 0% down payment and easy monthly installments starting from around Rs5,700.

This financing initiative is being offered through Bank Alfalah Personal Loan and credit card installment plans, making it significantly easier for the average buyer to own a new bike without the heavy upfront financial burden.

Honda CD 70 with Zero Down Payment

Under this special campaign, the commercial bank is offering a zero-markup installment plan on selected Atlas Honda models. This means customers can now pay in monthly installments without any added interest cost.

The move comes at a time when increasing inflation and rising vehicle costs have made it difficult for many people to afford new motorcycles. The bank says the goal is to improve affordability and boost mobility across the country, while also supporting the local automobile sector.

A standard processing fee will still apply

Federal Excise Duty (FED) is not included in the installment plan

Delivery depends on stock availability

The offer is limited-time only

Honda Bikes Price Update in Pakistan

The latest price of the Honda CD 70 is approximately PKR 159,900 as of late 2025.

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