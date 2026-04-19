Will Islamabad, Rawalpindi observe Holiday on Monday amid security concerns?

ISLAMABAD – Security has been tightened across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with several areas placed under heavy monitoring and restrictions due to possible high-level visits. Amid heightened alert, rumours have spread about Monday holiday in government and private offices.

The confusion gripped residents of twin cities, as a viral notification falsely declared a public holiday on April 20 sent residents into a frenzy. Authorities have now stepped in, firmly dismissing the claim as fake and warning citizens against falling for misinformation.

FAKE NEWS ALERT

The district administration clarified that the widely shared notice, wrongly attributed to the DC Office, has no official backing. Despite the buzz, April 20 will be a normal working day in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with all offices and routine activities continuing as usual.

Meanwhile, International Islamic University Islamabad has taken precautionary steps, shifting all classes online from April 20 to April 24. Mid-term exams scheduled for April 20 and 21 have been postponed, with a revised timetable expected soon. The university has also introduced a restricted work model, with administrative staff operating on a four-day schedule and many employees working remotely until April 30.

Islamabad’s Red Zone has been completely sealed, public transport suspended, and thousands of security personnel deployed across key areas. Snipers have reportedly been positioned, while hotels and guest houses have been ordered to shut down. Even popular trails in the Margalla Hills have been closed, and courts in the vicinity will remain shut for a day due to restricted access.

These sweeping measures come as Islamabad prepares for the arrival of high-level foreign delegations, potentially linked to sensitive US–Iran negotiations. Advance teams are already on the ground, signaling the seriousness of the situation.

On the global front, Iranian figure Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf revealed that talks with the United States have shown signs of progress but remain far from a breakthrough. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has struck an optimistic tone, even as tensions persist—including Iran’s reported move to close the Strait of Hormuz.

With misinformation spreading rapidly and security tightening across the capital, Islamabad finds itself at the center of both local confusion and high-stakes international developments.