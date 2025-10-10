Schools in Lahore closed immediately due to road blockades

LAHORE – All public and private schools across Lahore have been abruptly closed on Friday due to widespread road blockades that caused severe disruptions throughout the city.

An officer of the education department said the decision has been taken keeping in view the prevailing situation of road closures amid protest threats.

In response to the announcement of a protest rally by a religious group, authorities have implemented extensive security measures, resulting in the closure of multiple key routes in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

Major roads, including the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and the GT Road, were blocked at various locations, severely disrupting traffic. The motorway was closed to all traffic in both directions, and entry points at Baboo Sabu and Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore have been sealed off. Similarly, all access points to the motorway in Islamabad have been blocked, leading to severe traffic congestion.

The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and GT Road, critical routes for intercity travel, have seen closures at multiple spots, including Muridke, Channab Nagar, Gujrat, and Jhelum Bridge. In addition, the Orange Line train service in Lahore was temporarily suspended, further complicating transportation for commuters. Authorities have also suspended traffic on roads leading to Sialkot and Rawat.

To maintain public order, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province for the next ten days, restricting gatherings of four or more individuals at public places, streets, and open fields. However, the order will not apply to religious gatherings like prayers, weddings, or funerals, nor to offices and courts. A complete ban on the display of arms has also been enforced across Punjab.

In a related move, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, authorized the suspension of mobile internet services in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been instructed to implement the suspension from midnight, with no fixed end date. Mobile internet services have been shut down indefinitely in the areas affected by the protest.