AGL47.88▼ -5.32 (-0.10%)AIRLINK140.75▼ -12.57 (-0.08%)BOP9.18▼ -0.61 (-0.06%)CNERGY6.58▼ -0.51 (-0.07%)DCL10.04▼ -0.42 (-0.04%)DFML31.65▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)DGKC130.76▼ -5.23 (-0.04%)FCCL42.85▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)FFL13.54▼ -1.09 (-0.07%)HUBC127.28▼ -6.19 (-0.05%)HUMNL12.1▼ -0.75 (-0.06%)KEL4.22▼ -0.16 (-0.04%)KOSM4.87▼ -0.55 (-0.10%)MLCF67.09▼ -3.11 (-0.04%)NBP82.43▼ -1.89 (-0.02%)OGDC196.63▼ -6.3 (-0.03%)PAEL40.61▼ -2.49 (-0.06%)PIBTL7.89▼ -0.93 (-0.11%)PPL145.28▼ -6.52 (-0.04%)PRL26.95▼ -2.57 (-0.09%)PTC19.35▼ -1.04 (-0.05%)SEARL74.05▼ -7.46 (-0.09%)TELE6.39▼ -0.62 (-0.09%)TOMCL28.78▼ -2.37 (-0.08%)TPLP7.65▼ -0.67 (-0.08%)TREET18.23▼ -1.67 (-0.08%)TRG58.99▼ -5.09 (-0.08%)UNITY24.46▼ -1.71 (-0.07%)WTL1.22▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)

Schools closed for indefinite period after Indian botched strikes; full details here

Schools Closed For Indefinite Period After Indian Botched Strikes Full Details Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MUZAFFARABAD – Authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir announced immediate closure of all educational institutions across the region until further notice amid major escalations between the two sides.

An official notification shared by Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, both government and private schools will remain shut as a precautionary measure. The decision was taken in light of the prevailing security situation in the region.

It said schools have been closed in light of safety of students and that staff is our top priority.

Schools Closed in Pakistan

Schools Closed For Indefinite Period After Indian Botched Strikes Full Details Here

Authorities have urged parents to keep children at home and remain vigilant. Further updates will be issued as the situation develops.

Punjab School Holidays

Earlier, a fake notification claiming that schools in Punjab would remain closed until May 10 due to Pak-India tensions went viral on social media.

Schools Closed For Indefinite Period After Indian Botched Strikes Full Details Here

Punjab Education Department has not issued any such directive. Punjab Information Minister Uzma Zahid Bukhari confirmed the notification is false and stated that no decision has been made regarding an extension of school holidays. Any such decision will be taken based on the evolving situation.

Schools to remain closed in in Pakistan on Wednesday amid Indian coward attack

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pak Top civil, leaders condemn Indian Aggression at Irtaza Abbas’s funeral

  • Pakistan

Green Lake City, Agro Park among four societies sealed in Rawalpindi

  • Pakistan

Thalassaemia becomes silent epidemic in Pakistan

  • Featured, Pakistan

Shock and outrage as Indian strikes kill innocent Pakistani boy Irtaza Abbas

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer