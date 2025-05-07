Schools closed for indefinite period after Indian botched strikes; full details here

MUZAFFARABAD – Authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir announced immediate closure of all educational institutions across the region until further notice amid major escalations between the two sides.

An official notification shared by Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, both government and private schools will remain shut as a precautionary measure. The decision was taken in light of the prevailing security situation in the region.

It said schools have been closed in light of safety of students and that staff is our top priority.

Schools Closed in Pakistan

Authorities have urged parents to keep children at home and remain vigilant. Further updates will be issued as the situation develops.

Punjab School Holidays

Earlier, a fake notification claiming that schools in Punjab would remain closed until May 10 due to Pak-India tensions went viral on social media.

Punjab Education Department has not issued any such directive. Punjab Information Minister Uzma Zahid Bukhari confirmed the notification is false and stated that no decision has been made regarding an extension of school holidays. Any such decision will be taken based on the evolving situation.