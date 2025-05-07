AGL47.88▼ -5.32 (-0.10%)AIRLINK140.75▼ -12.57 (-0.08%)BOP9.18▼ -0.61 (-0.06%)CNERGY6.58▼ -0.51 (-0.07%)DCL10.04▼ -0.42 (-0.04%)DFML31.65▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)DGKC130.76▼ -5.23 (-0.04%)FCCL42.85▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)FFL13.54▼ -1.09 (-0.07%)HUBC127.28▼ -6.19 (-0.05%)HUMNL12.1▼ -0.75 (-0.06%)KEL4.22▼ -0.16 (-0.04%)KOSM4.87▼ -0.55 (-0.10%)MLCF67.09▼ -3.11 (-0.04%)NBP82.43▼ -1.89 (-0.02%)OGDC196.63▼ -6.3 (-0.03%)PAEL40.61▼ -2.49 (-0.06%)PIBTL7.89▼ -0.93 (-0.11%)PPL145.28▼ -6.52 (-0.04%)PRL26.95▼ -2.57 (-0.09%)PTC19.35▼ -1.04 (-0.05%)SEARL74.05▼ -7.46 (-0.09%)TELE6.39▼ -0.62 (-0.09%)TOMCL28.78▼ -2.37 (-0.08%)TPLP7.65▼ -0.67 (-0.08%)TREET18.23▼ -1.67 (-0.08%)TRG58.99▼ -5.09 (-0.08%)UNITY24.46▼ -1.71 (-0.07%)WTL1.22▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)

Pak Top civil, leaders condemn Indian Aggression at Irtaza Abbas’s funeral

RAWALPINDI – Funeral prayers for seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas Turi, were held today in Islamabad, following his tragic martyrdom in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of unprovoked Indian cross-border shelling. The incident has sparked widespread grief and condemnation across Pakistan.

The funeral was attended by key figures from the country’s civil and military leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Senior officials, both serving and retired, soldiers, and family members of the martyrs also gathered to pay their final respects.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the gathering, strongly condemned what he described as a “deliberate and cowardly” act of aggression by India.

“Targeting innocent civilians, including children, is a heinous crime that reflects the aggressive and arrogant mindset of the Indian government,” he said, warning that such acts pose a serious threat to regional and international peace.

Web Desk (Lahore)

