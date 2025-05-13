Schools across Punjab celebrate success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

LAHORE – Following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the schools across the province observed a solidarity day with the Pakistan Army and celebrated a day of gratitude.

The educational institutions in Punjab witnessed festive scenes in honor of the success of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. Young children dressed in uniforms participated in marches, while many students held up portraits of the Chief of Army Staff to show their support.

In Kasur, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat himself led a student rally. The students passionately chanted slogans like “Long live Pakistan” and “Long live Pakistan Army.”

To celebrate what was symbolized as a victory in an artificial war simulation, the students performed a peace parade. Young children also built models of mud houses representing border villages. Applause rang out in schools as students warmly welcomed the successes of the Pakistan Army.

In Pattoki, the girls from a local school marched and raised slogans to pay tribute to the armed forces. The students expressed their love for the country through paintings and posters while symbolic war sirens were sounded in the schools. The children sang the national anthem and patriotic songs.

The poster and drawing competitions were held in connection with Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. Young students performed emotional songs and poems, and some wrote heartfelt letters to the Army chief and soldiers.

During the school assemblies, the children chanted “Long live Pakistan Army” and enthusiastically expressed their love for the homeland. The little girls created models of tanks and pleaded to defend the sacred soil of Pakistan.