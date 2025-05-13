AGL50.97▲ 4.63 (0.10%)AIRLINK155▲ 4.75 (0.03%)BOP9.92▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL10.21▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML32.75▲ 2.98 (0.10%)DGKC141.7▲ 1.31 (0.01%)FCCL46.35▲ 0.64 (0.01%)FFL14.33▼ -0.01 (0.00%)HUBC137.5▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.56▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.44▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.04▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF73.16▲ 3.51 (0.05%)NBP87.06▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC217.8▲ 14.79 (0.07%)PAEL44.53▲ 0.29 (0.01%)PIBTL8.5▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)PPL168.03▲ 15.28 (0.10%)PRL28.24▲ 1.22 (0.05%)PTC18.95▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)SEARL80▲ 4.94 (0.07%)TELE6.85▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL29.8▲ 1.63 (0.06%)TPLP8.18▲ 0.18 (0.02%)TREET18.94▲ 0.69 (0.04%)TRG62▲ 0.1 (0.00%)UNITY25.3▼ -0.48 (-0.02%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

Schools across Punjab celebrate success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

Schools Observes Solidarity Day With Pakistan Army Across Punjab On Success Of Op Bunyan Um Marsoos
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the schools across the province observed a solidarity day with the Pakistan Army and celebrated a day of gratitude.

The educational institutions in Punjab witnessed festive scenes in honor of the success of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. Young children dressed in uniforms participated in marches, while many students held up portraits of the Chief of Army Staff to show their support.

In Kasur, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat himself led a student rally. The students passionately chanted slogans like “Long live Pakistan” and “Long live Pakistan Army.”

To celebrate what was symbolized as a victory in an artificial war simulation, the students performed a peace parade. Young children also built models of mud houses representing border villages. Applause rang out in schools as students warmly welcomed the successes of the Pakistan Army.

In Pattoki, the girls from a local school marched and raised slogans to pay tribute to the armed forces. The students expressed their love for the country through paintings and posters while symbolic war sirens were sounded in the schools. The children sang the national anthem and patriotic songs.

The poster and drawing competitions were held in connection with Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. Young students performed emotional songs and poems, and some wrote heartfelt letters to the Army chief and soldiers.

During the school assemblies, the children chanted “Long live Pakistan Army” and enthusiastically expressed their love for the homeland. The little girls created models of tanks and pleaded to defend the sacred soil of Pakistan.

Pakistan executes Textbook Modern Warfare in Operation ‘Bunyan-um Marsoos’: ISPR

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Major update for Pakistanis about UK Study visa Graduate route

  • Pakistan

Noor Mukadam Murder Case:  SC questions mental illness claim about Zahir Jaffer

  • Pakistan

Upcoming public holiday in Pakistan in May 2025 announced

  • Pakistan, Top News

11 soldiers martyred, 78 injured while defending motherland against Indian aggression

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer