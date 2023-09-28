Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Sunday.

Under the influence of these conditions, partly cloudy weather and rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal on Thursday night.

On Friday, rain-wind/thunderstorms with hailstorm at isolated places are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura.

Rain-dust-thunderstorms are also likely in Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar during the period.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Friday and 31-33 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.