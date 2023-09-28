KARACHI – The gold price on Thursday increased in the country despite a drop in prices of yellow metal in the international market.

The price of yellow metals moved up by Rs3,000 per tola of gold (24 carats) while the rate of 10 grams moved up by Rs2,450.

With the latest tweaks, per tola price of gold stands at Rs205,600 and the price of 10 grams stands at Rs202,600.

Internationally, the rate of precious metal went down marginally and the new settled at $1,872 per ounce.

The price of the safe-haven bullion fluctuated in the international market recently, while it remained volatile amid continued uncertainty and record inflation.