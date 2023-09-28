LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir attended the Provincial Apex Committee meeting along with Caretaker CM during the Lahore visit, in which officials discussed efforts to ramp up crackdown on illegal activities and steps to boost the economy.

In a statement, ISPR said COAS Asim Munir was briefed about the overall security situation, including Law Enforcement Actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding, and foreign currency smuggling.

The civil, and military officials were briefed on measures taken for the protection of minorities and progress of operations in the Kacha area. The forum also reviewed the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

Highlighting the stern commitment to curb illicit activities, Gen Asim said Law Enforcement Actions against a spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the LEAs and the concerned government departments to rid Pakistan of the substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods.

The top general underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives while participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments, and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province.

The declaration of COAS depicts a renewed and unwavering resolve by the country’s armed forces to cut illegal activities and secure economic interests.