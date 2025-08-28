SBP earns net profit of Rs 2500 billion during 2024-25

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has released its financial statements for FY25 along with the auditors’ report thereon on its website.

Simultaneously, the aforesaid financial statements and auditors’ report have also been transmitted to the Federal Government and the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in compliance with Section 40(3) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.

During the year, the SBP earned a net profit of Rs. 2,500 billion, and after accounting for appropriation as required under the accounting framework and statutory requirements, the surplus profit of Rs. 2,428 billion has been remitted to the Federal Government.